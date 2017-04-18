Rider flown from HDH after motorcyle wreck

A man was flown to Kettering Medical Center with an apparent head injury Tuesday afternoon after a motorcycle wreck on SR 247 north of Buckley Road, south of Hillsboro.

The Times-Gazette was present when Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was notified of the accident around 1:15 p.m., and rode with paramedics to the scene. On the way, radio traffic indicated the man was unconscious in a ditch beside the road, but he was sitting up when authorities arrived.

Paramedics stabilized him but noticed indications of some sort of head trauma, according to Branden Jackman, paramedic and public information officer for Paint Creek.

The man was transported to Highland District Hospital and transferred to a MedFlight helicopter bound for Kettering Medical Center. The helicopter lifted off a little after 2 p.m.

Jackman said the man was in stable condition when he was transferred, but his injuries were unknown.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told The Times-Gazette the man was traveling southbound on SR 247 when he drove off the left side of the road.

No further information was immediately available.

First responders prepare a man for helicopter medical evacuation from Highland District Hospital after he suffered apparent head trauma from a motorcyle accident Tuesday afternoon. David Wright | The Times-Gazette