Man gets 2 years for meth chemicals

A man who admitted to assembling chemicals used for cooking meth was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Shane Rhoads, 30, Hillsboro, was indicted April 4 for illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, according to court documents, a third-degree felony carrying a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Rhoads recently pled guilty as charged.

Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins made a joint recommendation with defense attorney J.D. Wagoner, who represented Rhoads, that he be sentenced to two years in prison, and judge Rocky Coss agreed.

Court records show Rhoads has a criminal record dating back to 2006, including OVI, theft, domestic violence and other illegal assembly charges.

Coss said during the hearing that since Rhoads did not seem interested in rehabilitation, putting him in prison would protect the public from him for at least a while.

“It also protects you from blowing yourself up with this stuff,” Coss told Rhoads.

According to a discovery document filed April 13, evidence in the case included multiple coffee filters with a white substance, receipts from Walmart and Dollar General, muriatic acid, a Coleman fuel can, 42 ounces of DampRid, an empty ice compress, an empty Sudafed box, empty blister packs, two empty mason jars and a Walmart video of Rhoads buying Sudafed and lithium batteries.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Shane Rhoads, right, sits in court Wednesday afternoon alongside defense attorney J.D. Wagoner. Rhoads was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of chemicals used for the manufacture of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_rhoadscourt.jpg Shane Rhoads, right, sits in court Wednesday afternoon alongside defense attorney J.D. Wagoner. Rhoads was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of chemicals used for the manufacture of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. David Wright | The Times-Gazette