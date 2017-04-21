Arrest made after Lynchburg car fire; HCSO says man threatened to set himself on fire

A man was arrested Friday afternoon in Lynchburg after allegedly setting a car on fire, dousing himself in lighter fluid and threatening to light himself on fire, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon at a residence on South Main Street in Lynchburg.

Deputy Mike Gaines with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office told The Times-Gazette on scene that Robert Coil, 20, Lynchburg, was arrested on two counts of possession of drug abuse instruments after deputies found two needles in his pockets.

Gaines said the matter is still under investigation, but he expects further charges to be filed against Coil, including arson.

According to Gaines, Coil was apparently intoxicated and emotionally distraught at the time of the incident. Gaines said he believed alcohol was involved, and drug abuse was believed to be a factor.

The Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District responded with mutual aid from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District to douse the blaze.

There were no injuries.

