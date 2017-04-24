Fire causes heavy damage at Greenfield business

A Sunday evening fire closed Jefferson Street in Greenfield and caused heavy damage to a business.

Branden Jackman, public information officer for the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, said a call reporting the fire at Cheap Tobacco, 342 Jefferson St., was received by the fire station at 8:40 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene Jackman said firefighters found heavy smoke and heat damage inside. He said the fire had apparently been smoldering for “quite some time.”

The cause of the fire remained undetermined Monday afternoon, but Jackman said it appeared to have started in the vicinity of a drive-thru window at the business. He said it appeared to be an accidental fire.

“It is not at all suspicious, but it’s still under investigation,” Jackman said.

There was some light smoke in Hamilton Electronic, a business next door, but Jackman said there was no damage in that business.

Jackman said Jefferson Street was shut down for a while until firefighters determined exactly what they were dealing with.

He said a fire wall prevented flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

“It’s one of those things where we got lucky,” Jackman said. “The fire wall contained it. In that historic district if it would have gotten out it could have been bad.”

Paint Creek received mutual aid from the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District in Leesburg and Wayne Township firefighters in Fayette County. Paint Creek’s tower truck from Hillsboro also responded to the scene.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:35 p.m.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or on Twitter @13gillilandj.

Firefighters and onlookers are pictured at the scene of a fire Sunday night at Cheap Tobacco on Jefferson Street in Greenfield. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Cheap-Tobacco-fire-pic-1.jpg Firefighters and onlookers are pictured at the scene of a fire Sunday night at Cheap Tobacco on Jefferson Street in Greenfield. Photo courtesy of Mark Branham

Cheap Tobacco fire closes Jefferson Street