Man arrested after shots fired in Taylor Court in Hillsboro

A man was arrested after shots were fired Monday evening in the Taylor Court area, according to Hillsboro police.

Edward Henize, 61, Hillsboro, was arrested after HPD officers responded to several reports of gunshots in the area, according to Sgt. Steve Browder, interim chief.

Browder said HPD received a call around 6:41 p.m. from a man who refused to identify himself or give any other information, other than saying he was going to harm people.

The dispatcher was able to identify and locate a possible address for the caller, Browder said, and shortly after receiving the initial call, HPD received additional calls from residents in the Taylor Court area reporting multiple gunshots.

When HPD officers responded, they observed discharged rifle casings on the back patio of a residence, according to Browder.

Officers made contact with a female also staying at the residence, who stated her boyfriend was inside sleeping, Browder said.

According to Browder, officers located Henize inside the residence in possession of a semi-automatic rifle. Browder said Henize was intoxicated and combative with officers as he was being taken into custody.

Henize was charged with inducing panic and using weapons while intoxicated, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to Browder.

A spokesperson for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office told The Times-Gazette that Henize met his bond Tuesday and is currently out of jail.

Court records show Henize has a record of disorderly conduct and misuse of firearms.

Also Monday, an East South Street foot chase culminated in another man’s arrest, Browder said.

Anthony Cox, 27, Hillsboro, was arrested on an active warrant and charged with obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Browder.

Browder said HPD officers made contact with Cox in the 100 block of East South Street, and while speaking with him, HPD verified he had an active warrant out for his arrest. At that time, Cox fled on foot, Browder said. Officers were able to apprehend him, and placed him under arrest.

HPD: Suspect was intoxicated, had semi-auto rifle