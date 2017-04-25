More than 30 vendors set for Thursday Homemakers Show

Attendees at The Times-Gazette’s 2017 Salt Homemakers Show on Thursday will enjoy visiting more than 30 vendors who will be on hand providing everything from food and gifts to demonstrations and information about their products and services.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College, where guests will visit displays by local businesses and organizations.

The show itself will get underway at 6 p.m. Emcees Sharon Hughes and Leslie Ramsey will introduce celebrity chefs, including the father and son team of local veterinarians Rob and Reid Sharp, along with Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin and his cooking partner, Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins, and Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings and his wife, Taryn. Local longtime radio personality and entertainer Herb Day will also perform.

As always, the event will support the Highland County Homeless Shelter. Anyone bringing five cans of food will receive one door prize ticket. Bringing 10 cans of food will net three door prize tickets. As many as 100 gifts and door prizes are distributed throughout the program.

This year’s vendors include Highland District Hospital, Kroger, Walmart, Bon Appetit, Walgreens, Dallas Music, Adena, The Millers – Sisel Products, Olde Cellar, Washington Drip LLC-Ancient Valley Coffee, Croswell Bus Tours, The Laurels, Merchants National Bank, State Farm-Amatha Farrens, Humana, Maher Medical Message, Highland County Recycling, Twenty-Four Exchange, Highland County Senior Citizen Center, Tourism Bureau of Highland County, Our Daily Bread, Cowaburger, Lowes, WVNU, Hope House, Imagine You Sterling Jewelry Design by Cindy Baker, Hometown Woodwerks, Paparazzi Jewelry-Tina Fulton, Essential Oils-Shelly Patton, HEKA Enterprises and The Times-Gazette.

Tickets are $7 each and can be reserved by calling 937-393-3456 or stopping by the newspaper office at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro.

Attendees at a past Salt Homemakers Show file into the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_hm-past-preview-1.jpg Attendees at a past Salt Homemakers Show file into the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro.