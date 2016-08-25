Realtors hold annual RPAC luncheon

The Highland County Board of Realtors held its annual Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) luncheon Thursday at the YMCA, raising money through an auction to support the PAC. The total raised was not immediately available, but Rusty Fite, shown above, right, conducting the auction, mentioned that the recent Realtors’ golf outing raised about $1,500, with $500 donated to Soles for Shoes, the local program founded by Susan Davis which provides shoes for Highland County students in need. Fite said that U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup will speak at the Realtors’ meeting in late October.

The Highland County Board of Realtors held its annual Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) luncheon Thursday at the YMCA, raising money through an auction to support the PAC. The total raised was not immediately available, but Rusty Fite, shown above, right, conducting the auction, mentioned that the recent Realtors’ golf outing raised about $1,500, with $500 donated to Soles for Shoes, the local program founded by Susan Davis which provides shoes for Highland County students in need. Fite said that U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup will speak at the Realtors’ meeting in late October. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_RPAC-2016-1.jpg The Highland County Board of Realtors held its annual Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) luncheon Thursday at the YMCA, raising money through an auction to support the PAC. The total raised was not immediately available, but Rusty Fite, shown above, right, conducting the auction, mentioned that the recent Realtors’ golf outing raised about $1,500, with $500 donated to Soles for Shoes, the local program founded by Susan Davis which provides shoes for Highland County students in need. Fite said that U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup will speak at the Realtors’ meeting in late October. Gary Abernathy|The Times-Gazette