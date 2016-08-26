Greenfield pair indicted for alleged robbery

Two Greenfield residents were indicted after an alleged robbery at Kroger on Clinton Avenue in Washington C.H.

Jessica R. Brust, 34, and Brian L. Duncan, 31, allegedly pushed $459.85 worth of merchandise in a cart out of the store June 28 without paying. Kroger Loss Prevention reported the two fled from the scene in a van and left the cart of merchandise in the parking lot when authorities were called.

The van was stopped a short time later in Washington C.H. According to the reports, Brust had a glass tube with burnt brown residue inside it that had been broken into pieces; ingredients for manufacturing methamphetamine were found in the van, including empty boxes of pseudoephedrine and lithium batteries.

Pharmacy records show Brust has purchased 21 boxes of pseudoephedrine or allergy pills since January of this year. It was recorded that Duncan had purchased 50 boxes of pseudoephedrine and allergy pills from different store locations since January 2015.

As for the alleged Kroger robbery, items recovered in the cart that Brust and Duncan left in the parking lot included two cantaloupes, $80 in batteries, the movie “Depraved,” a measuring cup, hair trimmers, a parfait, an oscillating fan and a box of tissues.

Brust will appear Sept. 26 for a final pretrial hearing in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.

Duncan is scheduled to appear Aug. 29.

Reach Ashley at the Record-Herald (740) 313-0355 or on Twitter @ashbunton

Brust, Duncan reportedly have history of pseudoephedrine purchases