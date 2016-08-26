Man pleads guilty to theft charge

A Chillicothe man was placed on community control for the next three years following a plea of guilty in Highland County Common Pleas Court this week.

According to records, James J. Doyle, 38, was scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday. At that time, he pled guilty to fifth-degree felony theft, and community control sanctions were imposed by Judge Rocky Coss.

Doyle must successfully complete a recommended treatment program and pay restitution in full by August 2019, according to records. Doyle was represented by attorney James Szorady of Mentor, Ohio, according to records.

The Times-Gazette previously reported that Doyle was indicted earlier this month following a theft from a local store. James Walburn, also of Chillicothe, was also indicted at that time. Records show that Walburn is set for a pretrial in October.

In other cases, Molly Renea Fenner, 28, Hillsboro, was found guilty of violating her community control supervision, according to records.

She was ordered to successfully complete the STAR program and any after care. She must report to the Highland County jail next month to be transported to STAR. Until then, she will be under house arrest, records added.

Records show that Fenner was previously placed on community control in December 2014 on a conviction of fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

Coss http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_rocky-coss-cmyk.jpg Coss