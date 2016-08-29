First Friday returns

A poker walk and classic car cruise-in will be the features of a Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) event planned for this Friday.

“The poker walk is basically the same concept as a poker run/ride that some are familiar with except the participants walk to participating locations in the uptown Hillsboro area,” said Joe Mahan, HUBA president.

Poker walk scorecards are $5 each or three cards for $10. The person with the best poker hand wins the 50/50 split-the-pot of all the entry fees. In case of a tie, there will be a drawing for the high card to determine the winner.

Participating locations where poker walk scorecards will be available include: Appearances Salon, 107 W. Main St.; Olde Cellar, 113 W. Main St.; Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe, 117 W. Main St.; Cundiff’s Flowers, 121 W. Main St.; Twenty Four eXchange, 144 W. Main St.; and the Laurels of Hillsboro, which will be set up at the 24 eXchange patio (beside the Twenty Four eXchange deli).

Poker walk participants need to complete the walk and return their scorecards to the 24 eXchange patio by 7:30 p.m. to be eligible for the winning prize.

The classic car cruise-in will take place around the Highland County Courthouse. Music will be provided by Jeremy Kibbey of Rockin’ J’s D.J. Service. There is no charge for entries in the cruise-in.

HUBA’s First Friday events are held to encourage people to come out and explore what uptown Hillsboro has to offer in the way of shopping, dining, entertainment, socializing, and take place from 5 p.m. to around 8 p.m., Mahan said.

The First Friday event schedule for the rest of 2016 is:

• Friday, Oct. 7 – Harvest~Fest & Cruise-in

• Friday, Nov. 4 – Uptown Open House

• Friday, Dec. 2 – Uptown Christmas

All First Friday events take place in the uptown Hillsboro historical district from 5-8 p.m. and are subject to change if the need arises.

HUBA also organizes the Festival of Bells Car Show, Snowflake Pageant, a Moonlight Madness event, Shop Small Saturday, and the Lighted Christmas Parade. HUBA also maintains the flower pots and urns in the uptown district.

For more information about its events, visit the new HUBA website at www.hillsborohuba.weebly.com/, its Facebook page or call 937-403-3715.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or on Twitter @13gillilandj.

People visit during a Hillsboro Uptown Business Association First Friday event held in May. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_First-Friday-pic.jpg People visit during a Hillsboro Uptown Business Association First Friday event held in May.

Cash award up for grabs during poker walk