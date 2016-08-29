Trump to visit Wilmington Thursday

WILMINGTON — Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump will appear at a noon rally on Thursday at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, according to the Trump campaign.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Mr. Trump is coming to Clinton County,” said Clinton County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood. “This may be Clinton County, but as he showed in the primary, it’s Trump country, as he handily carried the county.”

Inwood said the local Republican organization first heard about a possible local visit by Trump about two weeks ago.

“He’s coming to the national American Legion convention in Cincinnati and we were given a heads up that the campaign was looking for another venue in southwest Ohio,” Inwood said. “Clinton County was very appealing to them and we got confirmation today (Monday) that he’s coming here.”

Inwood said he hasn’t been told what Trump may be speaking about, but he pointed out that “all his speeches are newsworthy.”

To register for up to two tickets to the event (first come, first serve), go to: www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/wilmington-oh/.

