Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 19

ACCIDENTS

The police department investigated an accident in the 900 block of North High Street. Margaret Brinkley, 82, of Hillsboro, was northbound on North High and was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting another northbound vehicle which had stopped. Brinkley struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kristina Stanfield, 21, of Hillsboro, which caused Stanfield’s vehicle to hit a third vehicle operated by Katrina Douglas, 32, of Hillsboro. Minor damage was reported to the Douglas vehicle and functional damage to both the Brinkley and Stanfield vehicles. There were no injuries. Brinkley was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

The police department responded to a crash on Roberts Lane. Olivia Hardy, 31, of Hillsboro, was attempting turn left onto Roberts Lane from the Kroger parking lot and failed to see a vehicle traveling north on Roberts Lane and operated by Laura Hart, 35, of Hillsboro, and pulled into the driver’s side door causing functional damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported. Hardy was cited for failure to yield when entering the roadway from private property.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Fugate, 30, of Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Dec. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Burks, 34, of West Liberty, Ky. was arrested on a bench warrant filed by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Dec. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Justice, 39, of Washington C.H., was arrested for theft and a bench warrant.

INCIDENTS

The Hillsboro Police Department received a call from a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road advising a male subject was in the store and he had previously been trespassed from the store. Upon officer’ arrival, Charles Kaley, 50, of Hillsboro, was identified and placed under arrest. Kaley had two pending warrants filed by the Hillsboro Police Department from a previous complaint. Kaley was arrested on two counts of criminal trespassing and theft. He was transported to the Highland County Jail.