Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Foster, 82, of Lynchburg, was issued a citation for improper backing.

Nathaniel Mason, 28, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for expired tags.

Clayton Engle, 39, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for expired tags and failure to reinstate his driver’s license.

Kevin Nichols, 30, of Peebles, was arrested for a bench warrant filed out of Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Kristin Brock, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing police and was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

Danny Smith, 46, of Dayton, was issued a citation for speed.

ACCIDENT

At 1:28 p.m. the police department responded to a two-car crash on East Main Street. Brandon Carter, 41, of Seaman, was traveling west on East Main Street. Nikki Glenn, 28, of Middletown was traveling in the same direction. Carter slowed down and was attempting

a right turn into a business. Glenn attempted to pass Carter on the right side and struck his 1997 Buick, causing him to spin completely around and resulting in functional damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported. Glenn was issued a citation for improper passing.