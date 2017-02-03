Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 28

INCIDENT

At 11:53 p.m. the police department responded to the 100 block of Governor Trimble Place for a report of a vehicle window being busted out and a purse had been stolen from inside the vehicle. An officer arrived on scene, observed damage and a report was taken.

Jan. 29

INCIDENTS

At 1:51 a.m. the police department responded to the Ole Depot for a male subject who was being disorderly and busted the glass out of the front entrance door to the business. Upon officers’ arrival’ damage was observed and the male subject was arrested for criminal damaging and was then transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

At 12:53 a.m. the police department responded to the rear parking lot behind a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for a report of two vehicles getting their windows busted out. Upon arrival, the officer observed damage to both vehicles. A report was taken.

Jan. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy Eldridge, 48, of Wilmington, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants.

Brittany Caplinger, 29, of Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Tammy S. Bryan, 52, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT

At 3:50 p.m. the police department responded to the intersection of North High Street at Collins Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. An investigation showed that Jeremy Hodgekin, of Bainbridge, was eastbound on West Collins Avenue and failed to stop at a red light, continuing into the intersection and then into the path of a vehicle driven by Melvin Simpson, of Hillsboro, who was northbound on North High Street. Simpson’s vehicle struck Hodgekin’s vehicle in an angle type collision causing disabling damage to Simpson’s vehicle and functional damage to Hodgekin’s vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of crash. Hodgekin was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

INCIDENT

At 5:15 p.m. the police department took a report of an attempted theft of merchandise valued at $563.99 over a transaction made on Ebay.