Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 3

ACCIDENT

At 2:02 p.m., the police department responded to a crash in the 100 block of North High Street. Upon officer arrival, it was found that a Larry J. Roades, 61, of Hillsboro, operating a 2017 Volvo semi, was making a left turn onto North High Street from West Main Street. Roades advised

that his box trailer struck a parked 2015 Chevrolet truck that was unoccupied.

April 4

ACCIDENT

At 3:40 p.m., the police department responded to a crash near the intersection of Fenner Avenue and North West Street. Upon officer arrival, it was found that Clyde J. Foxx, 65, of Hillsboro operating a 2000 Chevrolet truck towing a dual axle trailer loaded with an ATV, traveled off the

roadway through a field and struck an advertisement sign. Foxx stated that his vehicle’s accelerator was stuck. Damage was reported on the truck, trailer, ATV, advertisement sign and pole. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was on the scene, but Foxx was not transported. He was cited for failure to maintain control.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

An 11-year-old Hillsboro male juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A 17-year-old Hillsboro male juvenile male was arrested for assault.

A 14-year-old New Holland male juvenile was arrested for criminal damaging.

Jon Captain, 36, of Bainbridge, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

John Brown, 34, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant,

Nicholas Brown, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.