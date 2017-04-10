Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

For the week beginning Monday, April 3 through midnight Sunday, April 9, police apartment received 354 calls, seven 911 calls, made 13 arrests, and completed four crash reports, four incident reports, and 113 security checks.

April 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeffrey Mew, 63, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Justin Taylor, 33, of Sardinia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

April 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Crystal K. Norman, 38, of South Lebanon, was cited for OVI, willful and wanton operation on street or roadway, and open flask.

William Arpan II, 23, of Indianapolis Ind., was cited for unnecessary noise.

Shirley Hayslip, 75, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield when turning left.

Brittany Long, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jason Fenner,21, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI, OMVI, and resisting arrest.