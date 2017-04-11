Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of April 3-9, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 292 911 calls, answered 177 requests for service, dispatched 130 fire and EMS runs, took 31 offense reports and investigated five traffic crashes.

At 1:36 p.m. on April 3 the sheriff’s office received a call from a SR 136 resident who returned home to find her home had been burglarized. A deputy responded to the scene where an offense report was taken.

A property owner on North Fork Road called the sheriff’s office at 12:59 p.m. on April 5 to report a breaking and entering. Sometime overnight an unknown suspect cut the locks off the complainant’s shop and stole several tools. An offense report was taken.

A deputy was dispatched to Swartz Road at 11:51 p.m. on April 7 after a citizen called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious vehicle driving slowly back and forth on the roadway. The area was patrolled, but no vehicle matching the description was located.

The sheriff’s office received a report of possible suspicious activity at residence in the 11000 block of SR 124. A citizen called at 3:21 a.m. on April 9 after seeing an unusual light at a neighbor’s residence. A deputy was dispatched to investigate and found everything to be secure.