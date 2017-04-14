Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 9

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash on Catherine Street. Shirley Hayslip, of Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on Catherine Street and attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot and struck an eastbound vehicle operated by Shiana Fugett, also of Hillsboro. Both vehicles received minor damage.

April 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Thomas Robinson, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Brandy Boyce, 25, New Vienna, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Theodore Knisley Jr., 36, Sabina, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Jamie Hawes, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

April 11

ACCIDENTS

The police department was called to a crash on North West Street near the intersection of Harry Sauner Roadd. William Scott, 59, of New Vienna, was stopped in northbound traffic on North West Street when his vehicle was struck from behind. Samantha Littell, 21, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North West Street when she failed to stop in time and struck Scott’s 1995 Chevrolet, pushing it into a third vehicle operated by Amy Sweet, 38, of Fayetteville. Scott and two other passengers were transported to Highland District Hospital by the

Paint Creek EMS. Littell was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

The police department investigated a crash in the 300 block of North High Street. Scott Curtis, 32, of Winchester, was stationary in southbound traffic on North High Street when his vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Bremian Sims, 18, of Peebles. No injuries were reported. Brennan Sims was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Kacie Lowe, 18, of Peebles, was cited for failure to control and a temporary permit violation resulting from a crash on North West Street near Pea Ridge Road. Lowe attempted to make a left turn onto North West Street from Pea Ridge Road when the rear of her vehicle slid to the right and then came to a rest in the ditch on the south side of the roadway. Lowe was uninjured in the crash.

Brian Butler, 35, of Hillsboro, was traveling westbound in the 300 block of West Walnut Street when his vehicle drifted right and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle owned by Jason Baker of Leesburg. Butler was cited for reasonable control of a vehicle.

April 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Melanie Ballein, 35, of Hillsboro, arrested on a bench warrant.

Stanley Crabtree, 40, of Hillsboro, arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments.