Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Frazier, 40, Washington Court House, was issued a citation for speed.

Glen Hafer, 26, Greenfield, was issued a citation for storage of motor vehicles.

Clarissa Anderson, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, expired registration, permitting unlicensed driver, OVI, leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts of child endangerment.

April 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nikki Ralph, 31, Columbus, was arrested for trafficking in drugs.

Tommy Euton Jr., 21, McDermott, was issued a citation for no operator’s license, fictitious tags, and a traffic control device.

April 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Howland, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.