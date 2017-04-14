Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
April 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jeremy Frazier, 40, Washington Court House, was issued a citation for speed.
Glen Hafer, 26, Greenfield, was issued a citation for storage of motor vehicles.
Clarissa Anderson, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, expired registration, permitting unlicensed driver, OVI, leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts of child endangerment.
April 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Nikki Ralph, 31, Columbus, was arrested for trafficking in drugs.
Tommy Euton Jr., 21, McDermott, was issued a citation for no operator’s license, fictitious tags, and a traffic control device.
April 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Shawn Howland, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.