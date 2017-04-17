Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of April 10-16, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 269 911 calls, answered 170 requests for service, dispatched 147 fire and EMS runs, took 34 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

On April 11 at 3:43 a.m. the sheriff’s office received an alarm activation at a business on Beechwood Lane. A deputy responded and checked the building. Everything was found to be secure.

At 3:15 p.m. on April 12 a Bottom Lane resident came to the sheriff’s office to file a theft complaint after discovering a deceased relative’s identity had been used fraudulently. A deputy took an offense report.

At 1:44 a.m. on April 13 a motorist traveling westbound on U.S. Route 50 near Old U.S. 50 encountered a female walking in the roadway. A deputy dispatched to the area located the pedestrian near Browning Road and safely transported her to her home at Rocky Fork Lake.

Deputies were dispatched to a Lynchburg residence at 12:26 a.m. on April 16 to investigate a domestic disturbance report. A boisterous argument between a male and female alerted concerned neighbors to the possibility of physical violence. Deputies arrived and located the subjects behind their Pearl Street home. The altercation was of a verbal nature and no charges were filed.