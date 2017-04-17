Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

For the week beginning Monday, April 10 through Sunday, April 16, police department received 432 calls, 13-911, investigated 10 crashes, took 11 offense reports, made 23 arrests, and completed 87 security checks.

April 14

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash in the 300 block of East. Main Street. Tina Tong, 42, of Peebles, was traveling eastbound on East Main Street when a vehicle pulled out in front of her. Jennifer

Steward, 64, of Hillsboro, was attempting a left turn onto East Main from Key Street and pulled into the path of eastbound traffic. Both drivers and two passengers were transported to Highland District Hospital by Paint Creek EMS. Steward was cited for failure to yield.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Heather Allen, 38, of Hillsboro, cited for driving under suspension.

Mary Cornett, 59, of Hillsboro, cited for turn signals required.

April 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Austin Trent, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Michael Smith, 19, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.