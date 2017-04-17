Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Jacob Richter, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugparaphernalia, tampering with evidence, and a probation violation.

INCIDENT

At 1:58 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of South Second Street reported their vehicle was taken without permission. The vehicle was recovered from an outside agency prior to the theft report.

April 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jody Lawless, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 3:46 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of North 11th Street reported a theft.

April 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

JP Napier, 33, Leesburg, was arrested for inducing panic and persistent disorderly conduct.