Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of April 17-23, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 267 911 calls, answered 156 requests for service, dispatched 128 fire and EMS runs, took 49 offense reports and investigated four traffic crashes.

On April 17 at 8:47 a.m. a resident of the 7000 block of SR 753 called the sheriff’s office to report a firearm stolen from her home. A report was taken.

At 8:10 p.m. on April 20 a citizen came to the Highland County Justice Center to report being assaulted on Careytown Road in Penn Township. The victim and a witness were interviewed by a deputy who began an investigation into the allegations. Further action is still pending.

Deputies were dispatched to a Heathermoore Trail residence at 12:53 a.m. on April 22 after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. A neighbor witnessed an unknown suspect attempting to gain entry into the residence. Law enforcement was met on scene by a key holder and checked the premises. Everything was found to be secure.

A deputy is currently investigating the theft of a golf cart from a residence on Fascination Way at Rocky Fork Lake. The owner called the sheriff’s office at 4:21 a.m. on April 22 immediately after discovering the crime.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. on April 23 from a person lost in the woods while mushroom hunting. A dispatcher kept the caller on the line and was able to guide her out of harm’s way using 911 system mapping technology.