Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobbi Giffin, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication and failure to appear.

Derek Myers, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

April 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Angela Matthews, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Michele Carll, 39, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for speed and driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At 8:46 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of South Second Street reported a theft.

April 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Clinton Keaton, 29, Cynthiana, was arrested for failure to appear and contempt of court.

April 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hannah Palmer, 29, South Salem was issued a citation for speed.

Andrew Penwell, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, and violation of a court order.

Phillip Davis, 24, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for failure to reinstate.

Daniel Butcher, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to report to jail.

Keith Bennett, 45, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and menacing.

Dustin Beechler, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear and failure to report to jail.

Justin Long, 32, Hillsboro, was arrested for resisting arrest and failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 3:30 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Pine Street reported a theft.

April 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin Pinkerton, 33, Washington Court House, was arrested for violation of a court order.

April 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Jackson, 38, Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.

Grace Cordell, 44, Washington Court House, was arrested for a parole violation.

Tammy Grube, 43, Washington Court House, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffree Lewis, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.