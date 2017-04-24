Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23 are as follows: The police department received 388 calls, 15 – 911, investigated eight crashes, took 14 offense reports, made 18 arrests, and completed 101 security checks.

April 21

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash in the 1400 block of North High Street. Bodhi Hawkins, 24, of Hillsboro, was southbound on North High Street when his vehicle was struck on the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Roger Butts, 76, of Hillsboro, was exiting the parking lot of a business and was unable to stop in time, causing functional damage to both vehicles. Butts was cited for failure to yield.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathanuel Hudson, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

David Seymour, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging/endangering and restrictions of discharging fireworks.

Kyler White, 21, of New Vienna, was cited for failure to yield.

April 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Thomas Turner, 37, of New Vienna, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.