Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Conrad, 42, of Washington C.H. , was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Gina L. Bowens, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Raymond Stewart, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

John L. Brown, 34, of Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Billy J. Stone Jr., 24, of Sabina, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a one-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of North High Street. Mathew Clephane, 20, of Georgetown was eastbound on Harry Saunner Road and upon approaching the intersection of North High Street, Clephane stated that his brakes failed and he was unable to stop. Clephane proceeded through the intersection into the parking lot of Highland Plaza, continuing through the lot attempting to bring the vehicle to a stop. Clephane struck a concrete curb near Merchants Bank located 1478 N. High St., before coming to a rest in the parking lot of Jerry Haag Motors. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

Aug. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Terry Swiger, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to comply with the Probation Department issued by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

William James Elkins, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant issued by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Freddy D. Deer, 42, of Lynchburg, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant issued by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Randall Lee Munyan Jr., 30, of Greenfield, was arrested an a failure to appear bench warrant issued by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Jeremiah Walker, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on two failure to appear bench warrants for driving under suspension and obstructing official business.

OFFENSES

The police department received a complaint of shoplifting from the Hillsboro Walmart store located at 540 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Two individuals were arrested for theft from this incident. Justin D. Grimes, 25, of New Vienna, and Jeremy R. Grimes, 25, of West Lafayette.

Aug. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Barger, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of marijuana and persistent disorderly conduct.

Elizabeth Ann Phillips, 55 of Vandalia, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant issued by Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Jeffrey Brian Alford, 43, of Wellston, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant issued by Hillsboro Municipal Court

David L Jones, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant issued by Hillsboro Municipal Court and was charged with resisting arrest.