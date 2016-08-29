Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Aug. 24
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Ashton Turner, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for a furlough violation.
Shawn Jones, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.
Aug. 26
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jordy Vangundy, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patricia Hall, 44, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an unsafe motor vehicle.
Derek Myers, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
OFFENSES/INCIDENTS
At 4:50 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of North Second Street reported someone busted the windshield to their vehicle.
Aug. 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Melodie Woods, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for stop sign.
OFFENSES/INCIDENTS
At 8:47 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. Aug. 28
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Scott Giffin, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic menacing.
OFFENSES/INCIDENTS
At 2:07 p.m., a resident in the 300 block. of South Washington Street reported someone had vandalized their outbuilding.