Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashton Turner, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for a furlough violation.

Shawn Jones, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Aug. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jordy Vangundy, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patricia Hall, 44, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an unsafe motor vehicle.

Derek Myers, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At 4:50 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of North Second Street reported someone busted the windshield to their vehicle.

Aug. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Melodie Woods, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for stop sign.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At 8:47 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. Aug. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott Giffin, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic menacing.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At 2:07 p.m., a resident in the 300 block. of South Washington Street reported someone had vandalized their outbuilding.