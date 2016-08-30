Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Aug. 22-28, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 351 911 calls, answered 128 requests for service, dispatched 108 fire and EMS runs, took 39 offense reports and investigated six traffic crashes.

At 9:51 p.m. on Aug. 22 a citizen called the sheriff’s office from a business on North Beach Road requesting a deputy respond for a male subject injured in an assault. During an argument the victim was punched in the face by the assailant. The victim refused medical treatment and charges were filed on the suspect.

A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of SR 134 at 5:19 a.m. on Aug. 25 to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner awoke to find his Chevrolet Cobalt missing from the driveway. The vehicle was located nearly 24 hours later parked near the intersection of SR 124 and Sharpsville Road on fire.

Deputies responded to report of a domestic disturbance on Black Rabbit Road at 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 27. A male and female involved in an argument prompted their children to call the sheriff’s office for assistance. The incident remained verbal in nature and no charges were filed.

At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 27 a citizen called 911 to report her daughter was involved in a domestic violence incident in the 8000 block of U.S. Route 50. Deputies responded to the scene and found a female suffering from a facial injury. Her husband admitted to causing the injury and was arrested for one count of domestic violence.

On Aug. 28 at 3:32 a.m. a male on Dundee Drive called the sheriff’s office to report being assaulted by an ex-girlfriend. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke to the victim who advised the female had fled the area on foot. The suspect was located a few minutes later and detained. Kimberly R. Shepherd of Jackson was charged with assault, criminal damaging, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.