Peace Lutheran kicking off Reformation celebration

The Peace Lutheran Church is planning a yearlong celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. The members want to extend an open invitation to the people of Hillsboro, Highland County and the region. The Reformation Tailgate Party is Sunday Jan. 29, with an open house at 2 p.m.

The church kicking it off with a social get together where people will mingle, greet and eat, one of the finest Lutheran traditions. The cbhurch knows that this time of the year is pro football playoff time so it seemed natural for us to host a tailgate style party. Expect a mixture of tailgating favorites with a little Octoberfest flair, too.

Peace’s aim is to begin the conversation and get to know its neighbors and fellow Christians who would be interested in the betterment of the community. It’s a chance for the community to have a look at the facilities and for those curious about “that church next to Star Cinema.”

The congregation has moved three times since it was charted in 1979, and met in the theatre as the current Peace Lutheran Church at 231 Harry Sauner Road was being constructed about 10 years ago. Since it has arrived at the Harry Sauner Road location it has been looking for ways to offer the facilities and serve the community. It is guided by its faith as Christians to take care of our neighbors, and it hopes to create with those who feel the same an energy in our community to do just that.

Lutherans are the oldest Protestant denomination. Martin Luther was a Roman Catholic priest and theology teacher in the early 16th century. Father Martin is famous for his posting of his “Ninety-Five Theses” to the door of the Schlosskirche or “Castle Church” in Wittenberg, Germany on Oct. 31, 1517. The action was a proposition for debate concerning indulgences and other church practices. The action started a renaissance in the interpretations of the Bible, and who was privileged to own, read and use it. Martin Luther’s action tipped in that moment in history how the governing of earthly Christianity would proceed.

In this open house, the church wants to focus on how all civic and Christian minded peoples can improve the community.

Every attendee will get door prize tickets. The church is asking the folks who will be attending to bring non-perishable food items to help restock the shelves of our local food pantries. And you’ll probably get extra tickets for extra food items, too. The church said it is not going to be to stingy in awarding tickets as it is looking for good input on community efforts. Peace recently was involved in a food packing effort of five regional Lutheran churches with 100 attendees who assembled 27,500 meals for the needy and then distributed them. It’s tasty cheesy macaroni and grain meal is inexpensive and easy to put together. The church hopes to gauge interest from the open house as to who might like to bring this program to Hillsboro as just one idea to strive for. The program at 3 p.m. will be short, fun and informative.

On that same day, the church is inviting anyone who would like to worship with us to join us for the 9 a.m. service. It is currently contacting members who’ve moved away to come join it that day for a homecoming of sorts. It wants everyone to know that this is a worship family to feel at home in. When you experience it, you’ll be able to recognize it as a family you just might choose.

So, you’re invited. Look for more information on the church Facebook page: Peace Lutheran Church, Hillsboro.

Submitted by Kevin W. Keister, Peace Lutheran Church, council member at-large.

