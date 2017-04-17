We always enjoy speaking to our communities when we are invited to present as a part of a meeting, event, or other function. This gives us an opportunity to educate the public more about our services and who we are.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is proud to serve as your community resource for long-term care services and supports. We are here to help answer any questions you might have and provide you with resources and options to help you or a loved one stay safe and independent at home or in the community.

The AAA7 was established in 1972 and is a part of a network of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) throughout the country established through the federal Older Americans Act of 1965. AAAs were formally established as the “on-the-ground” organization charged with helping vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities. They play a chief role in planning, developing, coordinating and delivery of key services in their communities. AAAs receive federal and state funding and work with local service providers to deliver services.

Did you know that there is a AAA serving older adults in virtually every community in the nation? In fact in 2014, there were 618 AAAs across the nation. Each AAA is unique to meet the needs of the communities served. The AAA7 in Ohio covers 10 counties in the southern part of the state including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. The AAA7’s mission is to assist individuals to maintain independence and choice by providing resource options and services. This includes older adults and those of any age living with a disability. The AAA7 is proud to serve a broad range of consumers through several programs designed to meet the needs of seniors over the age of 60, disabled individuals under the age of 60, and caregivers and veterans of all ages.

The AAA7 offers a variety of programs and services including care management, caregiver support, home repair, Medicare information and assistance, and wellness programs; and contracts with local providers for services such as adult day, Alzheimer’s respite, congregate and home-delivered meals, emergency response systems, homemaking services, legal services, personal care services, and transportation.

To learn more about the services in your community, to ask a question, or to schedule an in-home consultation at no cost to you, call the AAA7 Resource Center. A certified staff member can come to your home and discuss with you and your family more about long-term care alternatives and planning. Contact us at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected]

Pamela K. Matura is the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7, which includes Highland County.