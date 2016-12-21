Local basketball teams battle it out

The 10 Highland County high school basketball teams have been hitting the court hard since the start of the season, with Lynchburg-Clay High School’s boys and girls basketball programs sitting at the top of local standings.

Boys

Lynchburg-Clay and Fairfield High School lead local boys basketball standings.

The Hillsboro High School Indians boys team sits at a 1-5, 1-3 record after a 61-55 road loss to Paint Valley High School Tuesday night. The Indians will challenge Lynchburg-Clay at Hillsboro Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The McClain High School Tigers boys team currently has a 3-6, 3-5 record after a 66-41 road loss to Unioto Tuesday night. The Tigers will challenge Adena High School on the road Dec. 27 at 7:45 p.m.

The Lynchburg-Clay High School Mustangs are dominating local boys basketball with a 4-1, 3-1 record after a 66-64 home loss to Eastern High School Tuesday night. The Mustangs will hit the road to challenge Paint Valley High School Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Fairfield High School Lions boys team touts a 6-2, 4-1 record after a 60-37 road win against North Adams Tuesday night. The Lions will face off against Lynchburg-Clay at home Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Whiteoak High School Wildcats sit at a 0-7, 0-3 record after a 47-45 home loss to Fayetteville-Perry Tuesday night. The Wildcats will hit the road to challenge Clermont-Northeastern High School Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Lynchburg-Clay and McClain High School sit at the top of local girls basketball standings, with Lynchburg-Clay touting an undefeated in-conference record.

The Hillsboro High School Lady Indians sit at a 1-6, 1-3 record after a 65-46 road loss to Wilmington High School on Dec. 17. As of Wednesday night, a score had not yet been reported for a Hillsboro road game at Paint Valley High School. The Lady Indians will take on Lynchburg-Clay Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The McClain High School Lady Tigers hold a 4-5, 4-3 record after a 58-29 home win against Adena High School Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers will challenge Circleville High School at home Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs tout a 9-1, 5-0 record after an 82-53 home win against Williamsburg High School Wednesday night. The Lady Mustangs will travel to Hillsboro High School Dec. 29 to challenge the Lady Indians at 7:30 p.m.

The Fairfield High School Lady Lions sit at a 3-6, 2-4 record after a 59-57 road loss to Washington High School on Dec. 19 and a 63-24 road loss to Southeastern on Dec. 21. The Lady Lions will fight Manchester High School on the road Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Whiteoak High School Lady Wildcats hold a 1-6, 1-5 record after a 56-35 road loss to Fayetteville-Perry High School Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats will challenge Huntington High School at home Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Information from this article was provided by www.MaxPreps.com. Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570 or on Twitter @SportsWrighter.

Hillsboro High School’s Cameron Reed takes a flying swat at a Washington High School shot during a recent home game. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_cropDSC_0006-6.jpg Hillsboro High School’s Cameron Reed takes a flying swat at a Washington High School shot during a recent home game.

