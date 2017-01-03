MHS wrestling takes fifth at home meet

The McClain Tigers wrestling team took fifth place at a recent invitational at McClain High School, falling under Mason, Lebanon and Jackson High School, according to information provided by McClain mat coach Shane Paul.

Thirteen teams participated in the third annual tournament at Greenfield, with Mason taking first place, Lebanon taking second place and Jackson grabbing the third place team trophy.

McClain had two weight class champions in Keegan Rawlins and Ethan Taylor. Rawlins (145) went 5-0 on the day, taking him to a 23-win streak for the season. His current record is now 23-1. Taylor (182) finished at 4-0 for the tournament.

Quinton Smith (113) went 4-1 at the tournament and finished as a runner-up. He is now 21-2 on the season. Dawson Immel (120) also passed the 20-win mark, finishing in third place with a 4-1 mark on the day. He is currently 20-4 for the year.

Phil Waters (152) finished the tournament in third place with a 4-1 record. Kyler Trefz (170) and Kai Borrelli (220) both finished at 1-4 on the day. Matthew Milnes (120) and Samantha Immel (160) both went winless in two tries and Conner Morarity (126) went winless in four matches.

Up next for the Tigers is a tri-match at home on Thursday 1/5. One match will be an SCOL dual with Hillsboro and the other match will be a non-league dual with Paint Valley.

The junior high teams will also compete simultaneously on side-by-side mats. Matches begin at 6 p.m. at McClain High School.

Rawlins, Taylor weight class champs at invitational