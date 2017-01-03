Waverly beats Hillsboro 95-80

Despite taking off at a 24-24 tie in the first quarter, the Hillsboro Indians suffered a home loss Tuesday night to the Waverly High School Tigers after letting things slip in the following three quarters.

Both teams started neck-and-neck, fighting for the lead throughout the first quarter and finishing things off with 24 points apiece.

Hillsboro fought hard in the second quarter, but Waverly gained momentum with a 19-point gain to the Indians’ 14 points.

By the half, the score was 43-38 with the Tigers in the lead.

Things continued to go downhill for the Indians in the third quarter when Waverly out-scored them at 31-17 for the quarter, taking the score to 74-55 for the third period.

In the final quarter, Hillsboro outscored Waverly by four points, making a 25-point gain to Waverly’s 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to stall Waverly’s momentum.

The visitors took the win at 95-80 when the clock ran out.

Keets led scoring for the Indians with 36 points.

“We wanted to get up and down and spread people out with our guards, and try to attack the basket,” said Hillsboro head coach Bruce Miles. “I thought our kids did a great job of that tonight — attacking the rim and getting shots to guys in good positions for us. We did a great job of spreading them out and going strong on the control for the most part. We knew that Waverly was going to push the pace on us.”

The Hillsboro Indians now sit at a 1-7, 1-3 record for the season.

The Indians will travel to Wilmington High School Friday night to challenge the Wilmington High School Hurricane at 7:30 p.m.

Summary

Waverly — 24 19 31 21 — 95

Hillsboro — 24 14 17 25 — 80

WHS: Howell 4(2)-0/2-14; Marquez 1-2/2-4; Pennington (3)-9; Adrian (2)-5/6-17; Marquez 10-1/4-21; Rigsby 7-2/2-16; Wolf 5-4/7-14

Totals: 27(7)-14/23-95

HHS: Reed 3(2)-12; Ryan 5-3/5-13; Watson 3(2)-3/4-15; Anderson 1-2; Keets 13(2)-4/7-36

Totals: 25(6)-10/16-80

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570 or on Twitter @SportsWrighter.

Matthew Ryan takes a flying shot for the Indians Tuesday night at Hillsboro High School. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cropDSC_0007.jpg Matthew Ryan takes a flying shot for the Indians Tuesday night at Hillsboro High School.

Indians now hold 1-7 overall record