Local basketball standings

Hillsboro Indians

Boys: 1-7, 1-3 after a 95-50 road non-conference loss to Wilmington Friday night.

Up next – Home conference matchup against Chillicothe Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Girls: 1-9, 1-4 after a 50-20 home conference loss to Chillicothe Jan. 4

Up next – Home conference matchup against rival McClain Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

McClain Tigers

Boys: 4-6, 2-4 after a home conference loss to Miami Trace Friday night.

Up next – Home non-conference matchup against Fairfield Saturday, Jan. 7

Girls: 5-5, 3-3 after a 41-35 home conference win against Clinton-Massie Jan. 4

Up next – Road conference matchup against rival Hillsboro Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs

Boys: 5-3, 3-1 after a 64-43 road non-conference loss to Miami Trace Jan. 3

Up next – Home conference matchup against Western Brown Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Girls: 11-1, 5-0 after a 65-35 road non-conference win against Hillsboro Dec. 29.

Up next – Road non-conference matchup against Western Brown Saturday, Jan. 7 at noon

Fairfield Lions

Boys: 6-2, 4-0 after a 59-55 road non-conference loss to Paint Valley Jan. 4

Up next – Road conference matchup against McClain Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:45 p.m.

Girls: 4-7, 2-3 after a 63-24 road non-conference loss to Chillicothe

Up next – Home conference matchup against North Adams Monday, Jan. 9

Whiteoak Wildcats

Boys: 1-9, 0-3 after a 41-38 road non-conference loss against Batavia Dec. 30

Up next – Home conference matchup against North Adams Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Girls: 1-8, 1-5 after a 43-33 home non-conference loss to Clermont Northeastern Dec. 30.

Up next – Home non-conference matchup against Paint Valley Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570 or on Twitter @SportsWrighter.

http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_High-school-basketball-2.jpg