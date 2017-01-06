Hillsboro blown away 95-50

WILMINGTON —Although the weather was bitterly cold on the outside, its was “raining threes” inside Fred Summers Court as Wilmington defeated Hillsboro 95-50 in South Central Ohio League action Friday night. Hillsboro falls to 1-8 overall, 1-4 in the conference. Wilmington inproves to 6-3 overall, and is now 4-1 in the SCOL.

The two teams combined for a total of 21-treys in the contest, with Wilmington connecting beyond the arc 14 times.

The ‘Cane came out of the gate with 23 points, including six three-pointers, cruising to a 27-14 advantage in the first quarter.

WHS claimed the second quarter as well, taking a commanding 50-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Wilmington kept the pressure on in the third period with an 18-0 run to start the second half, and pulled away by a big margin, 26-5 to make it a 76-29 advantage at the third quarter break. Hillsboro claimed the fourth quarter, 21-19, but it wasn’t enough to stop the ‘Cane.

When the clock ran out, the scoreboard read 95-50 with Wilmington on top.

For Hillsboro, non-starter Ethan Watson led the way with 12 points, Kelton Anderson followed with 10 points, and Cameron Reed added eight points off the bench for the Indians.

Summary

Wilmington — 27 23 26 19 — 95

Hillsboro — 14 10 5 21 — 50

WHS: Evans 2-0-1-5; Gauche 1-0-0-2; Griffith 5-2-2-14; Wright 8-6-1-23; Smith 8-3-0-19; Beaugard 5-1-0-11; Mansfield 5-1-1-12; Wolary 4-1-0-9

Totals: 38-14-5-95

HHS: Swayne 2-1-0-5; Bell 1-1-0-3; Reed 2-2-2-8; Ryan 2-0-2-6; Watson 5-2-0-12; Anderson 4-1-1-10; Keets 2-0-2-6

Totals: 18-7-7-50

Bill Liermann is a contributing sportswriter for the Wilmington News Journal and The Times-Gazette.

Hillsboro’s Marshall Ward looks for an opening Friday night at Wilmington High School. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_wil_griffith3_HB-1.jpg Hillsboro’s Marshall Ward looks for an opening Friday night at Wilmington High School. Mark Huber | The Wilmington News Journal

