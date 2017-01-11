Lady Astros soar to 50-23 win over Lady Indians

The Hillsoro Lady Indians took a road loss Wednesday night at Lees Creek against the East Clinton Lady Astros, who took the win with a final score of 50-23.

The Astros were unstoppable in the first quarter. After their fourth point, Hillsboro didn’t score for the rest of the quarter and hardly managed to hit the rim while the Astros took advantage of open shots and fast-break opportunities.

With a three pointer in the final seconds of the period, East Clinton had already left Hillsboro in an 18-point deficit by the end of the first quarter, 22-4. Peterman and Lilly both had 9 in the opener.

East Clinton maintained a steady lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 7-5. By the end of the first half, Hillsboro was facing a 29-9 deficit.

During the third quarter, Hillsboro scored more points than it did in the first two quarters combined but only managed to score 3 in the fourth. In total, the second half wasn’t much different than the first and the Astros flew away with a 27-point win.

Summary

East Clinton — 22 7 11 10 — 50

Hillsboro — 4 5 11 3 — 23

EC: La. Peterman 5-2-1-13; Campbell 0-0-1-1; Lilly 6-1-2-15; Durbin 2-0-0-4; Davis 1-0-0-2; Christian 4-0-0-8; Hall 3-0-1-7

Totals: 21-3-5-50

HHS: Sullivan 4-0-2-10; Bobbitt 1-0-0-2; K. Burns 1-1-1-4; Grover 0-0-2-2; Marsh 0-0-3-3; R. Moberly 1-0-0-2;

Totals: 7-1-8-23

Seth Murdock is a contributing sportswriter for the Wilmington News Journal.

Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_campbellHB_TM.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_davisHB_TM.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Hillsboro’s Madi Marsh tries a 2-pointer Wednesday night at Lees Creek. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_davis_lillyHB_TM.jpg Hillsboro’s Madi Marsh tries a 2-pointer Wednesday night at Lees Creek. Tina Murdock | News Journal Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_HB_TM.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Tina Murdock | News Journal Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_lillyHB_TM.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Tina Murdock | News Journal Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_peterman2HB_TM.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Tina Murdock | News Journal Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_ec_petermanHB_TM.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Tina Murdock | News Journal Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HB_ec_TM.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Tina Murdock | News Journal Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HB_Grover_ec_BreDavis.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Tina Murdock | News Journal Photo by Tina Murdock http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HB_kburns12_EC.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock Tina Murdock | News Journal