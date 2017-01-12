Home win for Lady Mustangs

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs took an easy win Thursday night at home against the Ripley Lady Jays, outscoring the visitors in every quarter and finishing the game with a 31-point win at 65-34.

Peyton Scott led scoring for the Mustangs with 20 points.

Hannah and McKayla Binkley dominated the first quarter, putting up a combined 11 points for the Mustangs while Peyton Scott threw in 4 and Lexi Waits put up a 2-pointer, taking the Mustangs to an early 5-point lead at 17-12 for the first period.

Scott turned up the heat in the second quarter, scoring four 2-pointers before the buzzer while Zoe Fittro and the Binkley twins all put up 2 points apiece. The Mustangs kept Ripley at a 5-point gain for the quarter.

At the half, the score was 31-17 with Lynchburg-Clay remaining in the lead.

The third quarter saw Waits put up 6 of the Mustangs’ 17 points for the period, while McKayla Binkley threw in two 2-pointers and a free throw, Hannah Binkley tossed two 2-point shots and Emily Pinkerton put in a 2-pointer. Ripley put up 10 points for the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to stall the Mustangs, who kept their lead at 48-27 for the period.

Lynchburg-Clay secured the win in the final quarter, outscoring Ripley by 10 points and making their third 17-point quarter gain for the game. Waits made three 2-pointers, McKayla Binkley put up two 2-pointers and a free throw, Hannah Binkley shot two 2-pointers, and Pinkerton tacked on another, taking the score to 65-34 by the final buzzer.

“We came out today, and it wasn’t pretty, but we executed,” said Lynchburg-Clay girls coach Whitney Lewis. “We missed some shots early, but I think we ran through our offense really well today. We were patient, and took the easy shots. I was happy with our patience and the way we executed.”

The Lady Mustangs will travel to Clinton-Massie Jan. 19 to face off against the Lady Falcons at 7 p.m.

Summary

Lynchburg-Clay — 17 14 17 17 — 65

Ripley — 12 5 10 7 — 34

LCHS: Blankenship 1-2; Fittro 1-2; Pinkerton 1-2; Waits 4-0/2-8; Scott 7(1)-3/5-20; H. Binkley 5(1)-13; M. Binkley 6(1)-3/4-18

Totals: 25(3)-6/11-65

RHS: Arnett 1(3)-11; Proter (1)-3; Daulton 2-1/3-5; Gilkerson 4-8; Eichner 3-1/4-7

Totals: 10(4)-2/7-34

Peyton Scott tries a shot for the Lady Mustangs Thursday night at Lynchburg-Clay High School. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cropDSC_0021.jpg Peyton Scott tries a shot for the Lady Mustangs Thursday night at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

