Wrestling night in Highland County

McClain’s Phil Waters (left) decisioned Clinton-Massie’s Zack Dillow 6-4 at 152 pounds Thursday night in South Central Ohio League wrestling action at the McClain gym. The Falcons won the match 54-20. The Tigers were also defeated by Wilmington 57-28. Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 32-30. Hillsboro and McClain High School both hosted wrestling meets Thursday night. For full coverage, go to timesgazette.com or check Saturday’s edition of The Times-Gazette.

