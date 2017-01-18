Tuesday win for Mustangs

Although both the Fayetteville Rockets and Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs are members of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, they participate in different divisions of that league. Tuesday, the teams met up for their annual non-conference version of the “Six Mile War” game Tuesday evening in Fayetteville, according to Lynchburg-Clay head coach Matt Carson.

The first quarter saw the visiting Mustangs score seven 3-pointers, jumping out to a 29-16 lead.

Fayetteville’s defense stymied the Mustangs in the second quarter, as the host Rockets outscored their visitors 15-7. Even with the gains, Fayetteville still trailed Lynchburg-Clay 36-28 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Mustangs took control of the game again, outscoring the Rockets 13-8 in the period to take a 49-36 lead.

The fourth quarter saw both teams erupt in scoring, with the Mustangs holding on for a 71-60 victory.

“Fayetteville always plays us tough, and that’s a credit to their coaching staff,” Carson said. “Coach Iles has them playing extremely hard right now. Credit our kids, though — they executed and played hard, and came away with a hard-fought win Tuesday night.”

Brian Lampkin led scoring for the Mustangs with 21 points on the evening, four of them being 3-point shots. Eric McLaughlin followed with 18, and Joe Giordano took 16.

Michael Heindel and Damin Pierson each scored seven, while Austin Hilt rounded out the scoring with two points.

For Fayetteville, Max Lanham led the Rockets and all scorers with 30 points. Zak Smyth followed with 10 points, and Nic Ball chipped in eight. Colin Connor scored 5 in the contest, while Christopher Murphy scored 4. CJ McCulley rounded out the scoring on the evening with 3 points.

The Mustangs will be back in action Friday night for a rival game as they travel to Eastern High School to play the Warriors. The freshman game will start at 5:00.

Summary

Lychburg-Clay: Lampkin 3(4)-3/5-21; McLaughlin 6(1)-3/4-18; Giordano 3(2)-4/8-16; Heindel 2(1)-7; Pierson 1(1)-2/2-7; Hilt 1-0/1-2

Totals: 16(9)-12/20-71

Fayetteville: Lanham 7(3)-7/9-30; Smyth 4-2/3-10; Ball (2)-2/2-8; Connor 1(1)-5; Murphy 2-4; McCulley (1)-3

Totals: 14(7)-11/14-60

