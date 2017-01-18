Panthers block out Lady Indians

The Hillsboro Lady Indians squared off against the undefeated Miami Trace Lady Panthers at home Wednesday night and walked away with a 65-28 loss.

Hillsboro had a short-lived 2-point lead in the first two minutes of the game, which Miami Trace quickly put to rest by tying the score at 5-5 by 6:18. Before the clock hit five minutes, the visitors had taken the lead — and they kept it for the rest of the game. The first quarter ended with 7-19 on the scoreboard in favor of the Lady Panthers. Lana Grover scored 5 of Hillsboro’s 7 points for the quarter.

The second quarter saw Miami Trace expand their lead by 15 points, scoring 22 points before the half while keeping Hillsboro at 6 points for the quarter. McKenzie Cosby, Kayden Watson and Sydney Bobbitt each scored 2 points for the Lady Indians.

The visitors boosted their lead to 43 points for the third quarter, keeping Hillsboro’s quarter total at one 3-point shot from Kaley Burns in the first minute of the period. The third-quarter score had the Lady Indians remaining behind at 59-16.

Hillsboro doubled Miami Trace’s fourth-quarter gain at 12-6, but it wasn’t enough to undo the previous three quarters, and the Panthers finished the game off with a 37-point win at 65-28.

“Right now, everybody in the league wants to be that team,” said Hillsboro coach JR Moberly. “Those girls are out playing in the summertime, they live in the weight room and they don’t miss their one-on-four coaching sessions. Right now, we don’t have that kind of time and energy invested.”

“We dressed 16 kids tonight, and they all played,” said Miami Trace coach Ben Ackley. “It takes a lot to play in our program, it’s a 12-month-a-year deal. It’s very gratifying to see all of our kids get to play, and I’m proud of our effort overall — I thought our defense was good.”

The Miami Trace ladies remain undefeated at 14-0, 9-0.

The Lady Indians drop to a 2-8, 2-12 record.

Cassidy Lovett and Shaylee McDonald tied scoring for the Lady Panthers with 11 points each.

Lana Grover and Madi Marsh led scoring for the Indians with 5 and 6 points, respectively.

Summary

Miami Trace — 19 22 18 6 — 65

Hillsboro — 7 6 3 12 — 28

MTHS: Wolffe 2-4; Lovett 1(3)-3/4-11; Reisinger 1(3)-0/2-8; McDonald 5-1/1-11; Miller 1-2; Flichman 2(1)-7; Bryant 7-2/2-16; Evans 1-2; Ritenour 1-2; Schwartz 1-2

Totals: 22(5)-6/9-65

HHS: Cosby 1-2; Watson 1(1)-5; Bobbitt 1-0/1-2; Kelsey Burns 1/2-1; Grover 1(1)-5; Hopkins 1-0/1-2; Marsh 2-2/2-6; R. Moberly 2/2-2; Kaley Burns (1)-3

Totals: 7(3)-5/8-28

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @SportsWrighter.

Hillsboro’s Madi Marsh tries to get past two Miami Trace Panthers Wednesday night at Hillsboro High School. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cropDSC_0038-1.jpg Hillsboro’s Madi Marsh tries to get past two Miami Trace Panthers Wednesday night at Hillsboro High School.

