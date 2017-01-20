Fairfield Lions slay Dragons 71-53

The Fairfield Lions sent the West Union Dragons packing Friday night at home after snatching the lead in the first quarter and holding it for the rest of the game.

The Leesburg boys jumped out to a 6-point lead in the first quarter, with Jesse Current scoring 9 of Fairfield’s 16 points for the period. The first leg of the game ended with 16-10 on the scoreboard with the Lions on top.

The second quarter saw Fairfield outscore the visitors by 10 points, with Jensen Daulton building some steam for the Lions by hitting two 3-pointers in one minute early in the period.

By the half, Fairfield had taken a 6-point lead and turned it into a 16-point lead, taking 35-19 into the locker room after a physical first half.

The second half saw West Union breathe some life into their offense, but a Dragons win was destined not to be. The Lions kept their visitors at 14 points for the quarter while scoring 19 for themselves. Daulton was the star of the third quarter, scoring two 2-pointers, two free throws and a long 3-pointer.

The Dragons outscored Fairfield in the fourth quarter by 3 points, but it wasn’t enough to stall the Fairfield boys’ momentum. The Lions cruised to a 53-71 win, improving their record to 9-3, 6-1 on the night.

Daulton and Current led scoring for Fairfield with 20 points and 16 points, respectively.

“It was nice to get a good lead out there at the beginning,” said Fairfield head coach Everett Snyder. “It was a solid game tonight. We did have some issues in the first half… we’ve got to do a better job of securing the offensive board. They had one tall player, but basically we were taller than everyone else, so that shouldn’t happen.”

Summary

Fairfield — 16 19 19 17 — 71

West Union — 10 9 14 20 — 53

FHS: Gragg 1-2; Walker 1-2; Evans 4(1)-2/4-13; Daulton 3(4)-2/4-20; Cain 1-2/3-4; Current 6-4/6-16; Ayres 6-2/2-14

Totals: 22(5)-12/19-71

WUHS: Welch 2(1)-1/2-8; Fuller 5-10; Vogler 3-6; Fanin (1)-3; Wolke 1-2; McCarty 5(1)-1/3-14; Rothwell 1-1/4-3; Horton 2-2/3-6; Tomlin 1/2-1

Totals: 19(3)-6/14-53

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @SportsWrighter.

Cody Gragg runs the ball for Fairfield Friday night in Leesburg.

Leesburg boys now hold 9-3, 6-1 record