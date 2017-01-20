Hillsboro, McClain hit the road

The Hillsboro Indians took a close win in Lees Creek Friday night, taking down the East Clinton Astros 57-55 in South Central Ohio League action.

Ethan Watson led the Indians with 14 points. Cameron Reed had 12 points and Josh Keets had 11. Matthew Ryan also contributed 9 points.

The score was close throughout the first period with both teams getting open looks, and at the end of the quarter, the Astros were only up 19-18.

The Indians came out ready to play in the second, outscoring the Astros 16-8. Hillsboro held a 34-27 lead at the half.

The Indians maintained a steady lead throughout the third quarter. The Astros were able to score 13 in the period but Hillsboro seemed to have an answer for everything which allowed them to go into the fourth with an 8-point lead.

Things tightened up during the fourth, thanks in large to Hillsboro shooting just 2 of 9 at the free throw line in the final period. East Clinton outscored the Indians 15-9 during the quarter and with a late game rally was able to pull within two. The game came down to the final seconds with an Astro possession but the Indians held on for the win.

Summary

Hillsboro — 18 16 14 11 — 57

East Clinton — 19 9 13 15 — 55

HHS: Mason Swayne 1-0-0-2; Cameron Reed 5-2-0-12; Matthew Ryan 4-0-1-9; Marshall Ward 1-1-2-5; Ethan Watson 5-2-2-14; Kelton Anderson 2-0-0-4; Josh Keets 4-1-2-11

Totals: 22-6-7-57

ECHS: Brendon Jenkins 3-1-0-7; JT McCarren 5-0-3-13; Wyatt Floyd 8-4-6-26; Cameron Conner 2-2-1-7; Jacob Olds 1-0-0-2;

Totals: 19-7-10-55

McClain falls to Wilmington 44-38

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but in the end it was a 44-38 victory for the Wilmington boys’ basketball team over McClain Friday night in South Central Ohio League action at Fred Summers Court.

With the loss, McClain falls to 5-10 on the season and 2-6 in the SCOL.

It was a case of two halves, with Wilmington clearly the dominant team in the first half, building a 25-12 lead at the intermission.

But the Tigers had visions of an upset in the second half. McClain was a different team, scoring-wise in the second half, with a 26-19 advantage, including 18 points in the third quarter.

Two players had 11 points each for the Tigers — Mat Barton and Dalton Mischal.

At halftime, things were looking good for the Hurricane. Just two minutes into the third quarter on a driving jam by Mansfield, Wilmington doubled the score at 30-15. But at that point, the momentum changed quickly and McClain, thanks to a flurry of three-pointers, got right back into the contest.

Barton and Mischal then put together a barrage of four straight three-pointers for the Tigers, who reeled off 12 unanswered points. All at once, the scoreboard read Wilmington 30, McClain 27.

Layne Griffith came off the WHS bench with a three-pointer to halt the Tigers’ run. Beaugard scorched the nets for a trey as the third quarter horn sounded, giving Wilmington a seven-point cushion, 37-30.

McClain would not go away, however, and Jacob Starkey’s old-fashioned three-point play to open the fourth quarter helped get the Tigers closer. Starkey added another field goal and then a driving layup by Landree Gray pulled the Tigers within three, 41-38, with just under two minutes to play.

Offensively, the Hurricane struggled throughout the entire second half, as they were limited to just six field goals, and only two in the final period.

It took some clutch free throw shooting by Mansfield to secure the win. He converted the front end of a one and bonus opportunity, then connected on both ends of another one and one inside the final minute for the Hurricane’s final three points on the night.

In the contest, Wilmington converted 6 of 10 chances at the line, while the Tigers connected on 8 of 13 free throw attempts.

Summary

McClain — 5 7 18 8 — 38

Wilmington — 13 12 12 7 — 44

MHS: O’Connor 1-0-2-4; Dean 1-1-0-3; Starkey 3-0-1-7; Barton 3-3-2-11; Mischal 3-2-3-11; Gray 1-0-0-2

Totals: 12-6-8-38

WHS: Gauche 1-0-0-2; Griffith 2-1-0-5; Smith 2-0-0-4; Beaugard 5-1-0-11; Mansfield 4-1-6-15

Totals: 17-4-6-44.

McClain’s Dalton Mischal makes a mad dash Friday night at Wilmington High School. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_M_DaltonMischal.jpg McClain’s Dalton Mischal makes a mad dash Friday night at Wilmington High School.

Indians take close win; Tigers fall to Wilmington