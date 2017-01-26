Wednesday win for Lady Tigers

The McClain Lady Tigers were up to the challenge on yet another warm January night as they came calling at the home of the East Clinton Lady Astros Wednesday night.

The weather outside was not near as hot as the shooting of Lexie Barton for the Lady Tigers, though, as she hit two three pointers, five field goals and went 4/6 from the freethrow line to record a 20-point game. Additionally, three of the five players that scored for the Tigers were in double figures. Greenfield cruised to a 52-42 win, improving their record to 7-5 in the SCOL and 9-10 overall.

East Clinton controlled the tip and tested McClain’s defense early. The Tigers held and were the first on the board at 6:57 in the first quarter. Defense seemed to be the theme of the night for the Tigers, as their quickness continually frustrated the Lady Astros. At the end of one, McClain had an 18-12 lead.

Defense continued in the second quarter and all through the second half for McClain as Astro points were sometimes minutes apart. Barton, the star of the show for the Tigers, sank a long three as the buzzer sounded to end the first half, giving the Lady Tigers swagger as they ran into the locker room.

Coming out into the third, the Lady Tigers went on a 10-2 run with the Lady Astros not scoring their second basket of the quarter until 1:09 on the clock. Paige Lilly was able to hit a three for East Clinton with six seconds left in the third, salvaging some points in an otherwise dismal scoring period.

Between both teams, there were twenty free throws shot in the fourth, with Greenfield shooting sixteen. It was not meant to be for the Lady Astros, though, as the clock wound down. Five Tigers scored for McClain, which helped them earn the win. Besides Barton, top scorers were Taylor Polley with 12 points, Malea Monavon with 11 points.

The Lady Tigers will face off against the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs at Lynchburg High School on Saturday.

Summary

McClain — 18 9 13 12 — 52

East Clinton — 12 6 8 16 — 42

MHS: Montgomery 2-3/4-7; Stegbauer 1-2; Malea Montavon 4(1)-11; Polley 3(1)-3/10-12; Barton 5(2)-4/6-20

Totals: 15(4)-10/20-52

ECHS: Peterman 2(2)-10; Campbell 2-3/4-5; Lilly 2(1)-1/1-10; Durbin 2-0/2-4; Davis 3-3/4-9; Christian 2-4

Totals: 14(3)-7/13-42

Mark Branham is a contributing sportswriter for The Times-Gazette.

Lexie Barton tries a 2-pointer for McClain Wednesday night at East Clinton High School. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crop16196510_10154551249943743_1352996645_o-1-.jpg Lexie Barton tries a 2-pointer for McClain Wednesday night at East Clinton High School.

McClain ladies advance to 7-5, 9-10 record