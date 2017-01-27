McClain wrestlers fall to Goshen

The McClain Tigers wrestling team will have to wait another year for the chance to win their first State Duals match, according to McClain wrestling coach Shane Paul.

Seeded 10th, McClain faced off against Goshen High School, seeded seventh, in round one at a recent match held at Clinton-Massie High School.

Goshen beat the Tigers easily with a final score of 66-1, barring McClain from advancing further in the meet.

“Goshen just kicked our butts. No sugar coating it,” Paul said. “This is the worst I have seen this team wrestle all year. Time to work harder and get more dedicated as individuals to improve the team.”

In round two, Franklin, seeded third, and New Richmond, the sixth seed, wrestled with Franklin, winning a tight match with a final score of 36-28.

Also in the second round, Goshen faced off against Clinton-Massie, seeded second. Clinton-Massie did to Goshen what Goshen did to McClain, winning easily at 60-24.

Individually for the Tigers, three wrestlers got their hands raised in victory: Keegan Rawlins (138), Kyler Trefz (170), and Ethan Taylor (182). Quinton Smith (113), Dawson Immel (120), Phil Waters (152), Samantha Immel (160) and Kai Borrelli (220) all wrestled but were unable to take a win.

Up next for the varsity team is an SCOL match with Hillsboro and a non-league match with Paint Valley. This will be a tri-match to be held on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at McClain High School.

The Junior High SCOL Tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, also at McClain High School. Individual weight class champions and the SCOL team champion and runner-up will be determined by the tournament. The top two teams will qualify for the OAC State Dual Meet Championship. Start time for the tournament will be 10 a.m.

The McClain High School wrestlers lost the chance to compete in their first State Duels match Wednesday after falling to Goshen High School at a tri-match hosted by Clinton-Massie. Pictured are McClain’s Keegan Rawlins (left) and Clinton-Massie’s Robby Frederick pounding out a 145-pound rumble at the McClain gym recently. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_KeeganRawlinsVsRobbyFrederick-1-.jpg The McClain High School wrestlers lost the chance to compete in their first State Duels match Wednesday after falling to Goshen High School at a tri-match hosted by Clinton-Massie. Pictured are McClain’s Keegan Rawlins (left) and Clinton-Massie’s Robby Frederick pounding out a 145-pound rumble at the McClain gym recently.

Tigers set to take on Hillsboro Indians Feb. 1