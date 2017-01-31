Rowe signs with Indiana Tech

McClain High School senior Molly Rowe has signed a letter of intent to join the Indiana Tech Warriors women’s soccer program.

Rowe will join as a freshman for the 2017 season, Indiana Tech womens’ soccer coach Jim Lipocky announced.

“Molly will continue her soccer career after helping to establish the girls’ soccer program at McClain High School,” Lipocky said. “She is an athletic and bright young player who is coming in when our defense will be going through a big change after the graduation of our seniors.”

A 5’7” right full back from Greenfield, Ohio, Rowe is a two-time All-District selection for the Tigers in addition to being named Second-Team All-Conference this past season. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Athletic Association.

The daughter of Amy and Eric Rowe, she plans to major in Biomedical Engineering.

“I plan to excel at the college level with the team,” Rowe said. “I decided to come to Indiana Tech because I liked the campus atmosphere and it had a small-town feel.”