Fairfield takes Whiteoak 63-44

The Fairfield Lions had already taken a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and had no plans to let it slip Tuesday night at home against cross-county rival Whiteoak High School.
Klay Walker put up a long three for the Lions to start Fairfield’s lead in the first 30 seconds of the game, and the Leesburg boys never looked back. Wyatt Evans put up three 2-pointers and a free throw to lead scoring for the Lions in the first quarter. Whiteoak’s Traeter Hamilton put up a two and a three in the quarter to lead the Wildcats.
By the end of the first quarter, Fairfield was in the lead at 18-8.
The second quarter saw Whiteoak manage to crank out 10 points against Fairfield’s tight defense, with Trevor Yeager putting up a 3-pointer to lead the Wildcats. Fairfield scored 13 points before halftime, with Tucker Ayres throwing in a two and a three to lead the Lions.
By the half, the Lions had improved their lead to 13 points at 31-18.
Both teams took scoring up a notch in the third quarter, with Fairfield making 17 points and Whiteoak making 13. Jensen Daulton took two 2-pointers and a three, while Yeager again led the Wildcats with five points for the quarter.
The final period had the Lions secure the win with a 15-point gain, and, although the Wildcats trailed Fairfield by only 2 points in fourth-quarter scoring, the Leesburg boys took the game with a final score of 63-44. Hunter Ruckel led scoring for both teams in the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers, while Daulton made three points for the Lions.
Evans led scoring for the Lions with 17 points, and Yeager made 10 points for the Wildcats.
The Lions advance to 12-8, 8-4 for the season, while Whiteoak falls to 2-13, 0-8.
The Fairfield fellows will challenge cross-county rival Hillsboro High School at Leesburg Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.
“I thought the kids got out to a nice lead,” said Fairfield head coach Everett Snyder. “We had runs where we’d score and they would score, but all in all the kids did a great job. I thought it was a great team effort.”
Elsewhere in Highland County basketball action, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs beat Peebles on the road with a final score of 65-60.
Summary
Fairfield — 18 13 17 15 — 63
Whiteoak — 8 10 13 13 — 44
FHS: 3-6; Seatty 1-2; Walker 1(1)-5; Evans 7-3/4-17; Daulton 3(2)-12; Current 3-6; Ayres 3(1)-9; Beatty 2/2-2; Bentley 1-2; Buddlemeyer 1-2
Totals: 23(4)-5/7-63
Crowe 2-1/2-5; Hamilton 2(1)-2/2-9; Ross 1-2; Carr 1/2-1; Ruckel 1(2)-8; Stolz 1-2; Ison 2(1)-7; Yeager 2(2)-10
Totals: 11(6)-4/8-44
