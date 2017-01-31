Fairfield takes Whiteoak 63-44

The Fairfield Lions had already taken a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and had no plans to let it slip Tuesday night at home against cross-county rival Whiteoak High School.

Klay Walker put up a long three for the Lions to start Fairfield’s lead in the first 30 seconds of the game, and the Leesburg boys never looked back. Wyatt Evans put up three 2-pointers and a free throw to lead scoring for the Lions in the first quarter. Whiteoak’s Traeter Hamilton put up a two and a three in the quarter to lead the Wildcats.

By the end of the first quarter, Fairfield was in the lead at 18-8.

The second quarter saw Whiteoak manage to crank out 10 points against Fairfield’s tight defense, with Trevor Yeager putting up a 3-pointer to lead the Wildcats. Fairfield scored 13 points before halftime, with Tucker Ayres throwing in a two and a three to lead the Lions.

By the half, the Lions had improved their lead to 13 points at 31-18.

Both teams took scoring up a notch in the third quarter, with Fairfield making 17 points and Whiteoak making 13. Jensen Daulton took two 2-pointers and a three, while Yeager again led the Wildcats with five points for the quarter.

The final period had the Lions secure the win with a 15-point gain, and, although the Wildcats trailed Fairfield by only 2 points in fourth-quarter scoring, the Leesburg boys took the game with a final score of 63-44. Hunter Ruckel led scoring for both teams in the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers, while Daulton made three points for the Lions.

Evans led scoring for the Lions with 17 points, and Yeager made 10 points for the Wildcats.

The Lions advance to 12-8, 8-4 for the season, while Whiteoak falls to 2-13, 0-8.

The Fairfield fellows will challenge cross-county rival Hillsboro High School at Leesburg Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.

“I thought the kids got out to a nice lead,” said Fairfield head coach Everett Snyder. “We had runs where we’d score and they would score, but all in all the kids did a great job. I thought it was a great team effort.”

Elsewhere in Highland County basketball action, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs beat Peebles on the road with a final score of 65-60.

Summary

Fairfield — 18 13 17 15 — 63

Whiteoak — 8 10 13 13 — 44

FHS: 3-6; Seatty 1-2; Walker 1(1)-5; Evans 7-3/4-17; Daulton 3(2)-12; Current 3-6; Ayres 3(1)-9; Beatty 2/2-2; Bentley 1-2; Buddlemeyer 1-2

Totals: 23(4)-5/7-63

Crowe 2-1/2-5; Hamilton 2(1)-2/2-9; Ross 1-2; Carr 1/2-1; Ruckel 1(2)-8; Stolz 1-2; Ison 2(1)-7; Yeager 2(2)-10

Totals: 11(6)-4/8-44

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Traeter Hamilton runs the ball for Whiteoak Tuesday night at Fairfield High School while Kayden Lamb defends. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cropDSC_0146.jpg Traeter Hamilton runs the ball for Whiteoak Tuesday night at Fairfield High School while Kayden Lamb defends.

Lions advance to 12-8, 8-4 record for season