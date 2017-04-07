Local girls still kicking

Led by black belt Nayomie Ludwick, the Cross County Bushido Karate Club traveled to Jackson and brought home 15 trophies.

Ludwick placed first in kata and second in weapons.

Brown belt Maxine Ludwick placed first in kata and first in weapons.

Green belt Ariel Kibbey placed third in weapons, kata, and sparring. She also placed second in synchronized kata.

Green belt Katelin Heizer placed second in weapons, and synchronized kata. She also placed third in sparring and kata.

Kassandra Edwards placed first in sparring and weapons. She also placed second in kata.

For more information on karate classes, call 937-661-5413

Submitted by Rick Ludwick.

http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_KarateGirls.jpg