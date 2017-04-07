Posted on by

Lynchburg-Clay’s Binkley twins sign with Capital University


Hannah and McKayla Binkley, twins from Lynchburg-Clay High School, recently signed letters of intent to play basketball for Capital University. Hannah Binkley scored 1,430 points in her high school career, and McKayla Binkley scored 1,152. Both were members of back-to-back district championship teams. Individually, Hannah Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, three-time All-District 14, two-time honorable mention All-Ohio selection, while McKayla Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, two-time All-District 14 and honorable mention All-Ohio selection. Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Director Mark Faust said both girls have been “Immensely important to the entire athletic department.” He added that they are “Incredible athletes and even better people.”


Hannah and McKayla Binkley, twins from Lynchburg-Clay High School, recently signed letters of intent to play basketball for Capital University. Hannah Binkley scored 1,430 points in her high school career, and McKayla Binkley scored 1,152. Both were members of back-to-back district championship teams. Individually, Hannah Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, three-time All-District 14, two-time honorable mention All-Ohio selection, while McKayla Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, two-time All-District 14 and honorable mention All-Ohio selection. Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Director Mark Faust said both girls have been “Immensely important to the entire athletic department.” He added that they are “Incredible athletes and even better people.”

Hannah and McKayla Binkley, twins from Lynchburg-Clay High School, recently signed letters of intent to play basketball for Capital University. Hannah Binkley scored 1,430 points in her high school career, and McKayla Binkley scored 1,152. Both were members of back-to-back district championship teams. Individually, Hannah Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, three-time All-District 14, two-time honorable mention All-Ohio selection, while McKayla Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, two-time All-District 14 and honorable mention All-Ohio selection. Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Director Mark Faust said both girls have been “Immensely important to the entire athletic department.” He added that they are “Incredible athletes and even better people.”
http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BinkleyTwins.jpgHannah and McKayla Binkley, twins from Lynchburg-Clay High School, recently signed letters of intent to play basketball for Capital University. Hannah Binkley scored 1,430 points in her high school career, and McKayla Binkley scored 1,152. Both were members of back-to-back district championship teams. Individually, Hannah Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, three-time All-District 14, two-time honorable mention All-Ohio selection, while McKayla Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, two-time All-District 14 and honorable mention All-Ohio selection. Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Director Mark Faust said both girls have been “Immensely important to the entire athletic department.” He added that they are “Incredible athletes and even better people.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:45 pm
Updated: 2:48 pm. |    

Portman, Brown, Wenstrup support Trump’s missile strikes against Syria

Portman, Brown, Wenstrup support Trump’s missile strikes against Syria
7:32 pm |    

One sentence, one warrant after Hillsboro drug bust

One sentence, one warrant after Hillsboro drug bust
6:49 pm |    

Greenfield festival expanding

Greenfield festival expanding
comments powered by Disqus