Lynchburg-Clay’s Binkley twins sign with Capital University

Hannah and McKayla Binkley, twins from Lynchburg-Clay High School, recently signed letters of intent to play basketball for Capital University. Hannah Binkley scored 1,430 points in her high school career, and McKayla Binkley scored 1,152. Both were members of back-to-back district championship teams. Individually, Hannah Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, three-time All-District 14, two-time honorable mention All-Ohio selection, while McKayla Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, two-time All-District 14 and honorable mention All-Ohio selection. Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Director Mark Faust said both girls have been “Immensely important to the entire athletic department.” He added that they are “Incredible athletes and even better people.”

Hannah and McKayla Binkley, twins from Lynchburg-Clay High School, recently signed letters of intent to play basketball for Capital University. Hannah Binkley scored 1,430 points in her high school career, and McKayla Binkley scored 1,152. Both were members of back-to-back district championship teams. Individually, Hannah Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, three-time All-District 14, two-time honorable mention All-Ohio selection, while McKayla Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, two-time All-District 14 and honorable mention All-Ohio selection. Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Director Mark Faust said both girls have been “Immensely important to the entire athletic department.” He added that they are “Incredible athletes and even better people.” http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BinkleyTwins.jpg Hannah and McKayla Binkley, twins from Lynchburg-Clay High School, recently signed letters of intent to play basketball for Capital University. Hannah Binkley scored 1,430 points in her high school career, and McKayla Binkley scored 1,152. Both were members of back-to-back district championship teams. Individually, Hannah Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, three-time All-District 14, two-time honorable mention All-Ohio selection, while McKayla Binkley is a three-time All-SHAC, two-time All-District 14 and honorable mention All-Ohio selection. Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Director Mark Faust said both girls have been “Immensely important to the entire athletic department.” He added that they are “Incredible athletes and even better people.”