Whiteoak boys and girls defeat Manchester

The Whiteoak Wildcats took to their home diamond Friday night despite chilly weather, taking on the Manchester Greyhounds in a Southern Hills Athletic League matchup and cruising to an easy 6-1 win.

The Wildcats improve to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the Southern Hills Athletic League.

Led by sophomore Traeten Hamilton on the mound, the Wildcats cruised to an easy 6-1 win.

Hamilton pitched six full innings for the Wildcats, recording 10 strikeouts. He was also a star at home plate, recording two doubles and one RBI.

Junior Trevor Yeager was also a strong contributor for the Wildcats, recording two doubles and one RBI of his own.

When asked about Hamilton’s strong night on the mound, Whiteoak baseball coach Chris Veidt said, “He threw the ball really well, did a nice job getting ahead of hitters.”

The Lady Wildcats were also in action Friday evening, beating the Lady Greyhounds with a final score of 10-6.

