Fairfield Lions track and field teams set new school records

The Fairfield boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Cedarville University on Saturday for the Cedarville Impson Invitation. The school was able to field A team and B team athletes.

The girls placed sixth of 17 schools and the B team placed 15th.

Blake Adams placed first in both the discus and shot put with new school records of 36-05.25 in the shot put and 92-04 in discus. The girls also set new school records in the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run by freshman Ciara Colwell; 800-meter relay ran by Paige Teeters, Mikayla Griffith, Payton Harvey and Dakota Haynes; the 1600-meter relay ran by Ciara Knisley, Paige Teeters, Mikayla Griffith and Payton Harvey; and the 400-meter dash by junior Ciara Knisley.

The boys placed fifth of 18 teams and the B team placed 14th.

Noah Richmond placed first in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:38.98. Sophomore Bennett Hodson gained a new record in the 400-meter dash and was a member of the 1600-meter school record-breaking relay team along with Brandtson Duffie, Trent Swisher and Noah Richmond.

The teams will next be in action at the Andy Haines Memorial Invitational at Paint Valley High School on Thursday, April 13.

Debbie Mangus is the varsity track and field coach for the Fairfield Lions.

4×400 relay team – L to R – Trent Swisher, Noah Richmond, Bennett Hodson, Brandtson Duffie. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4x4.jpg 4×400 relay team – L to R – Trent Swisher, Noah Richmond, Bennett Hodson, Brandtson Duffie.